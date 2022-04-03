Enjoy tangy and flavourful ‘gangavalli kura mamidikaya pappu’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Hyderabad: Gangavalli Kura Mamidikaya Pappu’ is a delicious, flavourful and healthy dal recipe. This dal is made with purslane leaves, toor dal and raw mango, which is not only good for health but also acts as a coolant in summers.

This variant of dal can be cooked only with the purslane leaves alone or along with mango — both the variants would taste delicious. Other than dal, this leafy vegetable can be used for making curries and stir fry as well. Instead of toor dal, moong dal (green gram) can also be used.

So, let’s try a relishing and lip-smacking dal recipe with a dash of ghee and hot steaming rice.

Ingredients

• Purslane leaves (gangavalli kura): 1 or 2 bunches

• Toor dal: 1/2 cup

• Moong dal: 1/4 cup

• Green chillies: 2 to 3, slit

• Raw mango: As needed (dried mango pieces/ tamarind can also be used)

• Fenugreek seeds: 1/4 tsp

• Cumin seeds: 1/2 tsp

• Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

• Oil: 1 tsp

• Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

• Salt: As needed

• Bengal gram dal: 2 tbsps (soaked)

• Oil: 1-1/2 tbsp

• Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp

• Cumin seeds: 1/2 tsp

• Red chillies: 2 to 3

• Garlic: 4 to 5 cloves

• Coriander leaves: For garnishing

Method

• Take a 1 or 2 bunches of gangavalli kura, wash and cut, stalks can also be used along with the leaves.

• Take 1/2 cup of toor dal, add some moong dal, and wash twice. When moong dal is added to the toor dal while cooking, it enhances the taste and texture of the dal.

• Add the purslane leaves, 2 to 3 green chillies, dried mango pieces or raw mango if available. If not, tamarind can also be added.

• Add 1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, and 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder.

• Add 1-1/2 cups of water and 1 tsp of oil, to avoid overflowing of the dal. Place a lid and cook until 3 to 4 whistles.

• Let the cooker release the pressure, open the lid and mash the dal.

• Add 1/2 tsp chilli powder or as needed.

• Add salt as needed, and water depending on the consistency you desire to have.

• Add 2 tbsps of Bengal gram dal, soaked beforehand. Add it to the mashed dal and temper the dal.

• Heat a pan with 1-1/2 tbsps of oil, add 1/2 tsp each of mustard and cumin seeds. Let it splutter.

• Add 2 to 3 red chillies and sauté.

• Add 4 to 5 crushed garlic cloves. Sauté for a while.

• Add cooked dal to the temper, add 1/4 cup of water, let it boil for a while, garnish it with some coriander leaves.

• Put off the flame, and relish the dal with steaming hot rice.

Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes. YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu; Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .