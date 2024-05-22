Enjoy mangoes at affordable prices

Published Date - 22 May 2024

Hyderabad: Mango prices have come down in the city in the last one week. Thanks to the abundant supply, people can relish choicest varieties of the ‘king of fruits’ at an affordable price.

The mango arrivals at the markets, in particular the Batasingaram market at Hayathnagar, started in February.

Initially, a kilogram of the fruit was sold in retail market for Rs 200.

The prices for ‘benishan’ variety of mango is now Rs 70 a kilogram in the market while the prices other varieties are a little higher.

In the first fortnight of May, a total of 15,450 trucks carrying 3,48,126 quintals of the fruit arrived at the Batasingaram fruit market.

The arrivals are from Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Wanaparthy, Ranga Reddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, and Gadwal in Telangana while from Andhra Pradesh the fruit arrivals are from Ananthapur, Krishna, West Godavari and Kurnool districts. Different varieties including Himayati, Pedda Rasalu, Chinna Rasalu, Daseri, Neelam, Mallika, Sundari, Pandari, Apusa, Lal Bagh, Malguba, Gola, Mahamooda, Rumali, Palanguava, Benishan, Totapari, Cheruka Rasalu and Langda arrive at the market during the season, said Batasingaram fruit market secretary Ch. Narsimha Reddy.

The fruit is supplied to traders at Kushaiguda, Bowenpally, Jambagh and Gudimalkapur markets directly from the farms too.

The arrivals will continue till mid-June and the prices are not expected to fall further. “The prices might increase in June-end when the arrivals drop significantly,” said the official.

The produce from Telugu States is also transported to North India, in particular to Delhi, Haryana, and other States by farmers.