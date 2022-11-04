‘Enola Holmes 2’ is as enjoyable as its predecessor

By Kota Saumya Published: Updated On - 05:55 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Though inspired by the YA series of author Nancy Springer, screenwriter Jack Thorne uses the Matchgirls’ Strike of 1888 to weave a mystery worthy of Enola’s fledgling investigative skills.

Hyderabad: Streamer Netflix knows that it has a winner on its hands with the ‘Enola Holmes’ movies and the company is going to be milking it for all its worth. Fans of a good old mystery will like the latest from Millie Bobby Brown who returns as Enola in the sequel to the highly popular ‘Enola Holmes’, which released on Netflix in 2020.

Though inspired by the YA series of author Nancy Springer, screenwriter Jack Thorne uses the Matchgirls’ Strike of 1888 to weave a mystery worthy of Enola’s fledgling investigative skills. ‘Enola Holmes 2’ sees Enola being chased by the police dashing through the streets of London. Like its predecessor, the film breaks the fourth wall again ably shouldered by the talented Millie Bobby Brown.

Enola has opened a new detective agency, but clients don’t take her seriously and find her “too young”, “female detective, eh?” and point blank ask if her brother is available to take the cases. So, when a young girl approaches her to find her missing friend, a factory girl, she jumps at the chance despite no financial gain.

Her brother, Sherlock Holmes, meanwhile is drowning his sorrows in wine due to a particularly vexing case. The lovable bickering between Enola and her famous detective brother is really enjoyable and their scenes are some of the most engaging parts of the movie. Their cases are as usual connected.

As Enola chances upon a murder victim, inevitably implicating herself, she meets the antagonist Superintendent Grail (David Thewlis) who is just the right amount of creepy and scary cop. ‘Enola Holmes 2’ has enough twists and turns to keep you engrossed and follows the same pace as the first film. Director Harry Bradbeer presents a good mystery and manages to touch upon class disparities and feminism.

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes has a cameo, but it’s just wasted. In fact, the filmmakers could have explored Enola’s romantic interest a bit more. Louis Partridge as Lord Tewkesbury is delightfully enamoured by Enola’s unconventional charms, but their encounters are still awkward. Other than that, Millie does a fantastic job as a socially misfit detective who is worth rooting for.

Title: Enola Holmes 2 (streaming on Netflix)

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Watch: