Enrol as members of new fishermen cooperative societies: Patancheru MLA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:50 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is inaugurating fish into a tank at Chitkul in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has called upon young fishermen to enrol their names with the Fisheries department as the State government had decided to create new fishermen cooperative societies across the State.

Addressing the fishermen community after releasing fish into two tanks in Chitkul and Lakdaram villages of Patancheru Mandal on Sunday, the MLA said persons aged 18 and above were eligible to get membership in fishermen societies in Telangana. Saying that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sparked a blue revolution in the State by releasing free fish into the water bodies across the State, Reddy said the Telangana government was extending all possible support to the fishermen community to boost their income. The State government was committed to create better income sources for all caste-based professions.

The MLA released 5.21 lakh fish into the two water bodies on Sunday. Chitkul Sarpanch Neelam Madhu, Lakdaram Sapranch Suvarna Manik Reddy, TRS leaders Dasarath Reddy, Srisailam Yadav and representatives of Fisheries societies were present.

Later, the MLA laid foundations for new roads in different colonies in Ameenpur Municipality. The roads would be laid with an outlay of Rs.1.85 crore. Municipal Chairperson Tummala Panduranga Reddy and others were present.