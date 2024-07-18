Ensure loan for all farmers: Sangareddy MLA

In a press statement on Thursday, Prabhakar said the conditions mentioned by the government in the GO would deprive many farmers of the benefit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 08:26 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should release the loan waiver funds to all the farmers without any conditions.

He also demanded the government to implement Rythu Bharosa for farmers and tenant farmers without delay besides issuing new ration cards to the eligible.

BRS leaders in Siddipet said many farmers did not find their names in the beneficiaries list though they had borrowed loans of less than Rs.1 lakh from banks.

BRS leader Merugu Mahesh said the Congress government had advertised in newspapers saying that they had completed the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver.

In reality, many farmers who borrowed less than Rs 1 lakh did not get the benefit, he said.