Ensure public participation in TS Formation Day celebrations, Minister Puvvada tells officials

Government employees played a key role in the Telangana movement with Sakala Janula Samme and with the same spirit the employees were playing a vital role in the development of Telangana, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed officials to work in coordination for the success of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations with public participation, reflecting welfare and developmental achievements.

The minister held a review meeting on the conduct of the celebrations with the officials here on Tuesday. Khammam district has a great reputation in terms of administration and developmental achievements. It has become possible due to the hard work of the officials, he said.

Everyone has the responsibility to make Telangana Formation Day celebrations a success, people should be involved on a large scale and people’s representatives should make coordinated efforts to make it a success.

As per the schedule the celebrations would be held for 21 days beginning with the flag hoisting ceremony at the collectorate on June 2. Meetings with farmers should be organised in 129 Rythu Vedikas in the district on June 3 to celebrate Farmers’ Day.

Farmers should be made aware of how much the government was spending on Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity and others while highlighting the conditions of farmers before and after implementation of the schemes, Ajay Kumar suggested.

The second phase of sheep distribution, distribution of 58 acres of land collected by the social welfare department and house pattas to 3000 homeless families would take place on June 9. A poet’s meeting and poetry competition would be held at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram on June 11, he informed.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that the key moments of the Statehood movement have to be displayed in the main squares. The progress Telangana made before and after 2014 should be informed to the people along with Central government awards won by the State.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that authorities were fully prepared for the success of the celebrations with coordinated efforts. MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and others were present.