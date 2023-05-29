Stand by the BRS government, Puvvada appeals to public

The BRS government has provided quality medical care, essential goods and hospital facilities to those affected by Covid-19, the minister reminded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked the public to stand by the BRS government which was undertaking many development works with the welfare of the poor as its main objective. The minister along with Government whip, BRS district president Rega Kantha Rao toured Pinapaka constituency in the district on Monday. He laid the foundation stones for the development works worth Rs 22.77 crore. Construction of high level bridges, BT roads, a new RTO office building were among the works to be taken up at different villages in the constituency.

Addressing a public meeting organised at Gondigudem village of Aswapuram mandal Ajay Kumar said the Chief Minister was developing Telangana society in all fields. He congratulated Kantha Rao for his initiative in developing remote areas in the constituency. Referring to the comments by former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other opposition parties, the minister said the public would teach a fitting lesson to those who were daydreaming of ousting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and to bring down the BRS government.

Electricity was being supplied 24-hour in remote areas in the State as it was in Hyderabad city. The Chief Minister with the desire to develop Telangana has been granting huge amounts of funds for development of agency areas that were neglected by previous governments, he said. As thousands of TMCs of Godavari waters were flowing into the sea, Chandrashekhar Rao had made prudent plans so that 30 to 40 TMCs of Godavari water were available for utilisation in the State permanently, Ajay Kumar said.

He said that in all the Anganwadi centres in the State pregnant women and students in government schools were being given meals with fine rice. During last year’s Godavari floods, the Chief Minister took a special initiative to support the flood victims and provided necessary relief to them. While the opposition leaders were hiding in safe places fearing for their lives, the Telangana government has provided quality medical care, essential goods and hospital facilities to those affected by Covid-19, the minister reminded.