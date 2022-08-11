Enthusiastic participation of public marks Freedom Run in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Khammam: Youths, officials and elected representatives have enthusiastically participated in ‘Freedom Run’ organised in erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.

The 2K run was organised by police and district administration of Khammam and Kothagudem districts to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. In Khammam the run was conducted from Sardar Patel Stadium to Lakaram tank bund.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju flagged off the run. Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier, along with SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili and Additional DCP Dr. Shabarish P took part in the run.

Hundreds of youths carrying the flags joined the run. Addressing a gathering at tank bund the CP stated that Freedom Run was organised to instill the spirit of freedom struggle in the people and to remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters in achieving independence

Warrier said that the Telangana government has planned to organise the Indian independence diamond jubilee with the participation of people from all walks of life in order to promote national spirit among them.

The Vajrotsavalu were being held for 15 days to let the current generation know how freedom fighters risked their lives to earn independence to India. It was happy to see active participation of students, employees, officials, public representatives and youths in the 2K run, he noted.

A similar Freedom Run was held from Prakasam Stadium to Laxmidevipally in Kothagudem, where ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, MLA V Venkateshwar Rao, District Collector Anudeep D, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G and a large number of people took part in the run.

The 2K Freedom Run was also held in Maoist affected remote Cherla mandal. CRPF 141 B Coy Assistant Commandant Raj Kumar, CI, B Ashok, SIs Raju Varma and Venkatappaiah and tahsildar Bharani Babu took part in the run.