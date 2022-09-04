Entire sewage generated in Hyderabad will be treated by next summer: KTR

4 September 22

(File Photo) Minister KT Rama Rao lauded the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials for installing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in different parts of the city.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that by next summer, the entire sewage generated in the city will be treated, making Hyderabad a role model for other cities.

Taking to Twitter, he also lauded the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials for installing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in different parts of the city. “Am very proud of my @HMWSSBOnline team led by @MDHMWSSB Dana Kishore Garu & ED Satyanaryana Garu With 100% sewerage treatment in #Hyderabad by next summer, our capital city will be a shining example for other Indian cities to emulate,” the Minister tweeted after Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar posted details and pictures of the STPs on Twitter and tagged the Minister.

“A record 31 decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with 1259 MLD capacity @ Rs 3866 Crs are being constructed by @HMWSSBOnline at v brisk pace & planned for commissioning by March 2023 With this, #Hyderabad will be the only city in India to have 100% sewage treated @KTRTRS,” tweeted the Special Chief Secretary.