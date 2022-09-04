SRDP Phase II works will commence soon in Hyderabad: KTR

Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: Undergoing a major metamorphosis in terms of infrastructure in recent years, Hyderabad is further poised to shape into a world-class city with the State government deciding to implement Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) Phase II soon.

The announcement about SRDP Phase II was made by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Minister said that SRDP Phase I has drastically changed Hyderabad and Phase II works will commence soon.

“Strategic Road Development Program #SRDP is changing the face of #Hyderabad road infrastructure In Phase -1 of SRDP, 31 projects completed & 16 more being worked upon Phase -2 will be initiated soon,” the Minister said. He also tweeted the pictures of the SRDP projects.

The contours of the city infrastructure have changed rapidly with a series of projects that include flyovers, underpasses, Road over Bridges, Road under Bridges and steel bridges built under Phase I of the SRDP. These infrastructure projects have transformed small and narrow road stretches of Hyderabad into a massive road network equipped with flyovers, a cable bridge, underpasses etc.

The Chandrayangutta Extension Flyover, Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge are some projects that have been made available to people under SRDP Phase I and the city infrastructure is all set to go another notch higher with SRDP Phase II.