EPTRI to organise workshops on Circular Economy, Green Energy Transition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Environment Protection Training Research Institute (EPTRI) in association with Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), is organising workshops at its campus at Gachibowli on June 3 and 4.

The workshops schedule include one on ‘Circular Economy’ on June 3 and on ‘Green Energy Transition’’ on June 4.

Senior officials from the State government including Sunil Sharma, Special CS to Govt., Energy Department, Dr. Rajat Kumar, Special CS to Govt., ES&T & Irrigation Departments, A. Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to Govt., & DG, EPTRI, Neetu Prasad, Secretary, TSPCB, M.Dana Kishore, MD, HMWS&SB, V. Prakash, Chairman, TSWRDC and N. Janaiah, VC&MD, TSREDCO, will be participating, a press release said.

