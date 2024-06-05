World Environment Day celebrated in erstwhile Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 08:35 PM

Khammam: Different organisations have celebrated World Environment Day across erstwhile Khammam district on Wednesday.

At a programme at ITC PSPD unit workers, officials and their family members have planted 6, 000 saplings at Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district. Prizes were distributed to winners of essay writing, drawing, slogans and quiz competitions.

ITC manufacturing head K Rambabu, technical head JK Das, and environment head Prafulla Kumar Samantha Singar, executives K Ravi Kumar, Chengal Rao, M Satyanarayana and others were present.

Celebrating Environment Day Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya of Guttala Bazar school faculty and non-teaching team distributed cloth bags in Gandhi Chowk, Harkarabavi centre, pumping well road and Bose Centre in Khammam.