EQUIPPP launches OFS, promoter to sell 7% stake at floor price of Rs 26.4 per share

CIL Securities will act as the brokers for this offer and the OFS will be executed over two days, with the offer being opened up for non-retail investors on October 20 and for the retail investors on October 23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: EQUIPPP Social Impact Technologies Ltd has launched an offer for sale (OFS) that will allow its promoter group to offload 92.78 lakh shares at a floor price of Rs 26.4 a piece, as per a regulatory filing made on October 18.

The base size of the offer will be ‘92,78,571 equity shares’, which represents 9 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, the exchange filing noted.

The seller may also offload an additional 20.61 lakh shares, representing 2 per cent of the overall stake, EQUIPPP Social Impact Technologies Ltd informed the bourses.