Erstwhile Adilabad sees a dip in polling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district, comprising 10 Assembly segments, saw a dip in polling percentage when compared to that of 2018.

As per the information provided by the Election Commission of India at 5 pm, the composite Adilabad Adilabad district registered an average polling of approximately 73.16 percent as against 80.40 percent in 2018. Bellampalli Assembly constituency recorded the highest polling percentage of approximately 80, while Mancherial stood in the bottom by seeing 64.2 percent of polling.

Adilabad and Boath segments polled approximately 72.1 percent of votes and 75.3 percent of votes, respectively. Nirmal achieved 74.68 percent of voting, while Khanapur and Mudhole segments had 72.6 percent and 75.2 percent of polling respectively. Chennur witnessed 74 percent of polling and Asifabad and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituencies recorded approximates of 72 and 71 percent respectively.

Segment Polling stations electors contestants Polling % at 5 pm

Adilabad 290 235,981 25 72.1

Boath 302 207,236 10 75.3

Nirmal 306 247,737 13 74.68

Khanapur 305 218,081 11 72.6

Mudhole 311 246,302 14 75.2

Mancherial 289 264,519 17 64.2

Bellampalli 227 169,759 13 80.01

Chennur 227 184,250 14 74.01

Asifabad 304 224,661 17 72.08

Sirpur (T) 293 222,973 13 71.18

Total 2854 22,21499 147 73.136