Erstwhile Adilabad sees a dip in polling

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district, comprising 10 Assembly segments, saw a dip in polling percentage when compared to that of 2018.

As per the information provided by the Election Commission of India at 5 pm, the composite Adilabad Adilabad district registered an average polling of approximately 73.16 percent as against 80.40 percent in 2018. Bellampalli Assembly constituency recorded the highest polling percentage of approximately 80, while Mancherial stood in the bottom by seeing 64.2 percent of polling.

Adilabad and Boath segments polled approximately 72.1 percent of votes and 75.3 percent of votes, respectively. Nirmal achieved 74.68 percent of voting, while Khanapur and Mudhole segments had 72.6 percent and 75.2 percent of polling respectively. Chennur witnessed 74 percent of polling and Asifabad and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituencies recorded approximates of 72 and 71 percent respectively.

Segment Polling stations electors contestants Polling % at 5 pm

Adilabad 290  235,981   25 72.1

Boath      302  207,236   10 75.3

Nirmal    306  247,737    13 74.68

Khanapur 305  218,081  11 72.6

Mudhole 311   246,302   14 75.2

Mancherial 289 264,519  17 64.2

Bellampalli 227  169,759  13 80.01

Chennur     227  184,250 14 74.01

Asifabad 304    224,661 17  72.08

Sirpur (T) 293  222,973 13  71.18

Total 2854      22,21499 147 73.136

