EuroKids International appoints Kurien as board member

Published: 5:39 pm

New Delhi: Global investment firm KKR-backed education company EuroKids International on Tuesday announced appointment of retail industry veteran Bijou Kurien as its new board member. “We are excited to have Bijou join our board of directors. He joins EuroKids at an exciting time in which we are poised to grow multi-fold and are fast expanding into newer market segments. Our organisation will greatly benefit from Bijou’s extensive knowledge of consumer behaviour, marketing, retail and from his prior experience across a range of sectors,” Prajodh Rajan, co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International said.

A retail sector veteran, Kurien is highly credited for his contribution to the development of the Indian retail sector. He has also been associated with several marquee brands in the fast moving consumer products and consumer lifestyle sectors in India, for over 34 years, the company added.

Kurien is an Independent Director on the boards of several listed and unlisted companies, and advises select consumer product companies and mentors a few startups. Currently, he is also the chairman of the Retailers Association of India (RAI).