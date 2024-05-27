EV charging stations remain elusive for Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 27 May 2024, 10:42 PM

Karimnagar: The setting up of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the district is dragging on, with the process yet to start.

Despite repeated reminders from officials, the firms which got the permission to install the charging stations have not started the works. It is said that the firms are reluctant citing the small number of EVs in the district.

In order to establish EV charging stations in Karimnagar town, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) had invited applications from different firms for 10 locations. A few firms submitted Expressions of Interest, after which REDCO gave permission for four firms to install the charging stations in ten locations.

While P Ramachary firm got the permission to install stations in five locations, Sri Ganesh Service got three. Both Joel Point Private Limited and Bhavani Engineering Agency got one each. Though the installation as well as operation of the charging stations should have been commenced within three months, the process of setting up the stations has not been started even five months after the agreements were signed, according to sources.

One firm, which started work near the civil hospital, has also stopped the work. It requires about Rs.20 lakh for the installation of a charging station. So firm owners are of the opinion that they will not get benefits if they do not get adequate vehicles, REDCO officials said.

The accurate figure of electric vehicles in the district is not available since RTA authorities are not registering all types of charging vehicles. RTA authorities are not registering electric bikes with top speeds under 60 kmph. Approximately, there are 20,000 two wheelers, 1,000 autorickshaws and 500 EV cars in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Speaking to Telangana Today, REDCO district manager, V Paramachary informed that when the firms were contacted last week, they had assured to start works in May but that did not happen. Since the firms were not responding, they have decided to serve notices to the firms, he said.