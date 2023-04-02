Now, citizens can report commercial establishments for lack of fire safety measures

Citizens who come across lacunae in fire safety aspects in commercial buildings and complexes are urged to report the same to the authorities

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) in its efforts to scale up fire safety in the city has decided to seek public participation as a part of its enforcement activity.

Accordingly, citizens who come across lacunae in fire safety aspects in commercial buildings and complexes were urged to report the same to the authorities. Complaints and grievances on finding the staircase or fire exits either locked, closed or non-functional in commercial buildings can be made through WhatsApp :9154114998 or toll-free number: 1800 599 0099 on all working days from 10 am to 6 pm.

If a complaint is reported through WhatsApp, details of the commercial establishment including name location etc has to be sent along with photographs. Citizens can also complain to the EV&DM’s Central Enforcement Cell (CEC), which is the official e-challan system of the Directorate that imposes penalties on various offences in GHMC limits. ‘@CEC_EVDM’ is the Twitter ID to report complaints/grievances to this wing.

In addition to reporting grievances related to lack of fire safety measures in commercial establishments, encroachment of public property in GHMC limits, collection of parking fees illegally and unauthorised constructions can also be reported through the same phone numbers and Twitter ID.

“In addition to reporting commercial establishments that do not have fire safety equipment in place, we will also accept complaints related to encroachment of parks, open spaces and lakes in GHMC limits,” said EV&DM Director, N Prakash Reddy in a statement.

Based on complaints made by citizens, the EV&DM this week has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on some of the establishments that were found illegally collecting parking fees.

Complaints related to fire safety:

Toll-free: 1800 599 0099 (Working days from 10 am to 6 pm)

WhatsApp: 9154114998 (Working days from 10 am to 6 pm)

Twitter ID: @CEC_EVDM