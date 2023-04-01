Hyderabad: 19 commercial establishments found vulnerable to fire mishaps, get notices

Notices were served to either vacate the premises or relocate, or else remove the combustible materials and set up fire-fighting equipment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) on Saturday served notices to 19 commercial establishments that were found vulnerable to fire mishaps.

During inspections in different parts of the city, these commercial establishments including four shopping malls, a hospital, restaurants, a departmental store and an automobile showroom, were found to be not complying with fire safety norms.

According to EV&DM, these commercial establishments did not have fire safety equipment in place and were storing inflammable scrap materials, cylinders, decoration material, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, plastic, and other combustible material which could lead to fire mishaps.

Notices were served to either vacate the premises or relocate, or else remove the combustible materials and set up fire-fighting equipment. They were also asked to rectify the defects identified in buildings which included obstructions to the fire exits/staircase. Failure to rectify the defects identified within three days and complying with fire safety norms, will result in sealing their premises, said EV&DM in a press release.

On Saturday, in addition to giving notices to 19 establishments, a restaurant in Lumbini Avenue, Diamond Hills, Hitec City, was also served with a notice for running the establishment without obtaining Occupancy Certificate, Fire NOC and for not having fire safety equipment in place.

Earlier a show cause notice was issued to Zythum Brewing Co. situated on Road No.9, Jubilee Hills, for running a bar and restaurant without obtaining Occupancy Certificate and Fire NOC. The management of the establishment replied to the notice, but the reply was not satisfactory according to EV&DM. Following this, a notice has been issued with 15 days time to vacate the premises failing which their premises will be sealed.