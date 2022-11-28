Bandi Sanjay’s Yadadri oath sheer blasphemy

Many point out that Bandi Sanjay Kumar, by touching the feet of the deity and lying blatantly at the same time, had invited God’s wrath upon himself.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:10 AM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar had made a major hue and cry of visiting the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and taking an oath, that too in wet clothes, that neither he nor the BJP had any connection with the three accused in the MLA poaching case.

However, with evidence disproving his claims coming out in different forms, right from photographs to audio clips and audio messages and call data records, questions are now being raised on why he insulted the Yadadri Temple, considered the spiritual capital of Telangana, and even resorted to degrade the sacred ritual of taking an oath in wet clothes, something that most people never dare to.

The BJP, they say pointing at the evidence, much of which is in public domain, was misusing the Hindu religion for political means.

Hindus across Telangana were not happy with the way the BJP State president had staged the drama of heading to a much revered temple such as Yadadri and taking an oath, lying through his teeth that he did not know any of the three accused.

The evidence has now proved that it was Bandi’s own acquaintance who booked travel tickets for one of the accused, Simhayaji, to travel from Tirupati to Hyderabad on October 26, the day on which the trio was arrested from the Moinabad farmhouse while trying to lure four TRS MLAs to join the BJP.

And then, there are multiple photos establishing the accused were not unknown to the BJP, as Bandi had said in the name of God.