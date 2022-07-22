Evening OPs in general and maternity hospitals of Telangana

Hyderabad: The State health department has decided to operate evening outpatient clinics between 4 pm and 6 pm in all general and maternity hospitals in Telangana that fall under the jurisdiction of Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The DME, Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy in a circular here on Friday instructed Superintendents of all teaching hospitals and maternity hospitals to start outpatient slip issue counters from 7.30 am every day and ensure the daily outpatient services start at 9 am and continue till the last patient is seen. Later in the day, the evening clinics at Government general and maternity hospitals will be operational between 4 pm and 6 pm on all working days.

The decision to launch evening clinics and start outpatient facilities from 9 am is aimed at ensuring all the patients who are walking into government healthcare facilities have access to free consultation with the doctor and also avail free diagnostic facilities in a single day.

“The blood investigations ordered in the morning should be ready the same day and the treatment should be prescribed by reviewing the investigations in the evening clinics. The laboratory samples collection and report issue counters should be functioning during the outpatient timings,” Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

The DME pointed out that patients visiting tertiary hospitals located in district headquarters and Hyderabad often end-up spending at least two to three days to receive the results from diagnostic laboratories and doctors consultation based on the reports.

Moreover, in the last few weeks, due to incessant rains, there has been considerable increase in seasonal diseases. As a result, the daily outpatient inflow in government hospitals has increased leading to situations where patients are forced to make multiple visits to the hospital for doctor’s consultation and collect diagnostic tests results.

“Based on the directions from Health Minister, T Harish Rao, it was decided to conduct evening outpatient clinics in all general and maternity hospitals. Patients from far-off places need not wait for one or two days to complete their investigations and get treatment prescription. They now can complete these procedures in one day,” Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

Outpatient timings in General and Maternity Hospitals in TS under DME:

1. From 9 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm

2. Outpatient tickets counters from 7.30 am

3. Diagnostic services to be completed within hours

4. Evening clinics, doctors to provide final prescription based on test results

5. Aimed to ensure one-day health services to patients

