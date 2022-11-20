‘Every Brilliant Thing’ play held at Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:52 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival in collaboration with Popsicle Productions staged the play ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ at The Club Botanika, Gachibowli.

Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, the QTP production is directed by Quasar Padamsee and enacted by Vivek Madan. The play is an uplifting story about love, life, family and mental health and urges people to celebrate joy in everyday objects.

For audiences of 14 years and above, the 70-minute play narrated a remarkably uplifting story about a young boy’s attempt to combat his mother’s depression with a list of all the wonderful things in the world worth living for.

The play was first produced by Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre in June 2013 at Ludlow Fringe Festival in the UK. QTP Productions’ (Mumbai) first premiered this production in 2019 as a live participative performance.