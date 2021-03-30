Every grain of paddy will be purchased from farmers: Koppula

CM KCR has taken the decision to ensure that farmers do not face any trouble during these trying times when Covid cases are rising, says Minister

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has assured farmers that the entire paddy crop produced by farmers in the State will be procured. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given his word to purchase every grain by setting up paddy purchasing centres in villages across the State, he said.

Addressing members at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Tuesday, the Minister said in the wake of the spurt in Covid-19 cases under the second wave, the Chief Minister had taken the decision to ensure that the farmers do not face any trouble.

Eshwar said the produced would be purchased by providing minimum support price (MSP). He advised the farmers to dry the crop completely and bring it to purchasing centres and ensure that the moisture content was down to 17 per cent.

Based on the request by the Ministers, the Chief Minister had instructed officials to release water through D 83 and 86 canals to protect standing crops in the district and the water release would be continued for the next 10 days.

Works on link canals aimed to supply Kaleshwaram water to Manthani and Peddaplli areas were going on a brisk note. Water needs of local farmers would be solved once the works were completed, he said. Paddy production in the district had increased three times after formation of Telangana State. Farmers were using roads and agriculture market yards to dry crops due to lack of drying platforms. Noticing the problem, the State government had decided to construct drying platforms, he said.

MP B Venkatesh Netha, ZP chairman Putta Madhukar, government whip Bhanu Prasad Rao and others also participated in the meeting.

