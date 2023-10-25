EVMs shifted to Assembly constituency headquarters in Khammam

The Election Commission of India has allotted 3, 002 ballots and 2, 390 control units, which were part of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and 2, 343 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) systems.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Khammam: The allocation of ballot and control units as well as VVPATs to five Assembly constituencies through the first randomisation process was complete; the EVMs and VVPATs were shifted to distribution centres at constituency headquarters.

After the first level check, 2, 899 ballots, 2, 289 control units and 2, 242 VVPATs have been found to be working. The machines include 25 percent buffer of ballot and control units and 40 percent buffer including the number of VVPATs to meet emergency situations like EVMs malfunctioning.

District Election Officer and district Collector VP Gautham along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier on Tuesday unlocked the EVMs godown on the ZP office premises in the presence of representatives of various political parties for shifting them to the distribution centres set up in five constituencies.

The Collector informed that on October 20 the first phase of the randomisation process was completed online in the presence of the political parties. The second randomisation process would be conducted under the supervision of the observer after receiving instructions from the Election Commission.

The voting machines were shifted to strong rooms set up at distribution centres at St. Joseph’s High School in Khammam constituency, KITS College in Palair constituency, Government Polytechnic College in Madhira constituency, Social Welfare Girls’ Residential School and College in Wyra constituency and at Jyothi Nilayam High School in Sathupalli constituency.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Collector Gautham flagged off the Voter Chaitanya Rathams at the IDOC. He said that the Samskruthika Varadhi artists of the district were divided into two groups to create awareness among the people about the importance of voting, cVIGIL app and fair elections.

