Ex army man among three booked for operating sex racket

By | Published: 12:18 am

Adilabad: Three persons including a retired army man were arrested by sleuths of a task force for allegedly operating a sex racket in a residential colony of the town on Thursday. A woman was rescued and was sent to a government-run home. Adilabad Rural Inspector K Purushottam Chary said that the arrested were Pindi Mallikarjun, a retired army man and native of Gangannapet village in Utnoor mandal, Sindam Kumar of Karimanagar and Darshanala Sai Kumar belonging to Thamsi Mandal.

During the course of interrogations, Mallikarjun confessed to committing the crime to earn easy money for a quite long time. He admitted that he was forcing gullible women into the prostitution. He revealed that he rented a room in Teachers Colony to operate the racket and stated that he was targeting youngsters of different towns in North Telangana. Women Police Station Inspector Krishna Murthy, members of Task Force Tajuddin, Thakur Jagan Singh, Syed Rahath, Mavala ASI Gangadhar, women constables Sarita, Mounika and Sony took part in the operation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .