Ex-MLA Yalamarthi Thimma Raja succumbs to Covid

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Tanuku: Telugu Desam party leader and former Tanuku MLA Yalamarthi Thimma Raja, 69, died due to a COVID-19 in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

He had tested positive for coronavirus but was said to have recovered recently. He went to Hyderabad for medical checkup and was admitted in a hospital where where he died while undergoing treatment.

Raja was the Tanuku MLA from 1999 to 2004. He unsuccessfully contested as TDP candidate in the 2004 and 2009 elections and lost by a narrow margin. When he did not get a ticket in the 2014 elections, he distanced himself from the party and politics.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .