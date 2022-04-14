Ex-MLA’s daughter commits suicide

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:11 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Kothagudem: Aswaraopet former MLA Thati Venkateshwarlu’s daughter, T Mahalakshmi has allegedly committed suicide at their residence at Sarapaka in the district on Thursday.

According to the sources she hanged herself from a ceiling fan during early morning hours. Mahalakshmi, aged around 25 years, completed her MBBS and was preparing for admission test for postgraduate studies.

The reasons for her extreme step were not known. The dead body was shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and others extended condolences to the bereaved family.