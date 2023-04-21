Ex-MP murder case: Telangana High Court hears CBI plea

Justice C Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court heard the petition filed by the CBI in Ex-MP murder case

Hyderabad: Justice C Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Thursday heard the petition filed by the CBI in the case pertaining to the murder of Ex-MP YS Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI sought cancellation of bail granted to accused Yerra Gangireddy in the case.

The murder took place on March 15, 2019, and the SIT, AP arrested Gangireddy on March 28, 2019. However, as the investigation was not completed within 90 days, he was enlarged on default bail by the Kadapa Sessions Court.

The CBI application for bail cancellation was dismissed by the AP High Court and eventually, the dismissal was challenged before the Supreme Court. The apex court said default bail can be cancelled in serious and exceptional cases and remanded back the case to the High Court for reconsideration.

On Thursday, the CBI special public prosecutor Nagendran advanced his arguments seeking bail cancellation. He said now new evidence and material have come into record against Gangireddy subsequent to the statement of the approver Dastagiri.

Dr Suneetha, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy also got impleaded through her counsel T Swetcha. The court will hear the arguments on April 25. In a connected case, the accused, YS Bhakar Reddy and Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy approached High Court to modify the order of the CBI court, Hyderabad which granted police custody.

Directing the investigation agency to follow the guidelines of the SC and HC and to permit advocates within inaudible vicinity, the judge closed the case.

Dark films

Justice B Vijaysen of the Telangana High Court dealt with a plea seeking imposing fines on vehicles with dark films. The judge directed the State government to furnish four challans of each local police station for the current year on imposing fines on vehicles with dark films.

T Dhanagopal filed the writ plea complaining to the court that various police stations were not complying with the directions of the Supreme Court in this regard. The Commissioner of Police and SPs of all the districts were made parties to the writ petition.

