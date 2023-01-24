Ranganayaka Sagar left canal to irrigate 70,000 acres: Harish Rao

T Harish Rao said the Irrigation department was now capable of providing irrigation water to 70,000 acres under the Ranganayaka Sagar left canal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is releasing water from left canal of Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Irrigation department was now capable of providing irrigation water to 70,000 acres under the Ranganayaka Sagar left canal in two mandals of Siddipet district.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s brainchild, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, had changed the landscape of Siddipet as lakhs of acres were brought under irrigation in a short span of eight years, he said after lifting the gates of the left canal of Ranganayaka Sagar, built as part of KLIS near Chinnakoduru on Tuesday to let 100 cusecs of water to meet the irrigation needs of Narayanraopet and Chinnakoduru mandals.

Rao said the Irrigation department was ready to enhance the outflows based on the demand from farmers under the left canal. The department had also completed the works of the main left canal, distributory canal, minor canals and sub-minor canals in Narayanraopet and Chinnakoduru Mandals which would enable supply of irrigation water to 70,000 acres in these two mandals, he said, adding that Narayanraopet mandal alone had 41 tanks and check dams which would be filled to the brim by releasing water from the Left canal. The project had 2.64 TMCft of water against its total storage capacity of 3TMCft.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Superintending Engineer Basavaraj, Executive Engineer Gopalakrishna Rao, AE Pabbathi Ram Reddy and others were present.