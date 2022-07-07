‘Examine reports submitted by technical colleges on employees salaries’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana School’s and College’s Employees Association on Thursday urged the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) to examine reports submitted by the technical colleges on the employees’ salaries and facilities provided in the colleges before fixing fees.

In a letter to the TAFRC, the association said even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the technical colleges in the State had collected full fee from students and the State government too released fee reimbursement to the colleges. However, some colleges have been withholding salaries of the employees till now.

“Even now, in some colleges, the regular salaries of the employees are pending for two to three months. Also, AICTE pay scales (VI or VII pay scales) salaries are not being implemented in any one of the engineering colleges attended before you regarding the fee hike,” it said.

The association wanted the TAFRC to examine the difference between the pay scales provided by employers to employees with scales of the AICTE, JNTU-H and details submitted by the colleges before the committee.