Excelsior Model UN goes online from Dec 18

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Model UNs, the educational simulation of the United Nations and its organs, have always been a great platform for debates and discussions for passionate students.

Excelsior MUN 2020 is being hosted by Sree Nidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) in association with IMFS, on a digital platform from December 18 to 20. Excelsior MUN has been one platform which is looked forward to by students and academicians for high standards in hosting such conferences with a sense of responsibility, pride and exuberance.

Since its inception over nine years ago, four successful editions with over 300-plus delegates in its every edition, were conducted and the 5th edition of Excelsior MUN 2020 strives to take forward the legacy.

This edition of Excelsior MUN will have four committees with agendas that are relevant in the current situation the world is facing, namely – United Nations Disarmament and Security Council, United Nations Human Rights Council, Lok Sabha and International Press. Telangana Today is news partner for Excelsior MUN 2020.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .