Exclusive app for senior citizens launched

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Senior citizens were vulnerable not only to physical ailments but also to psychological disorders owing to loneliness and other factors. In an attempt to create a positive impact on the mental health of senior citizens, Seniority, a Mumbai based e-commerce platform, has launched an app- Evergreen Club.

Exclusively for the senior citizens of the country, this one-of-its-kind app offers a platform where people above the age of 55 can socialise with like-minded individuals, over common interests, in addition to virtually attending events and forming meaningful connections. Users can also participate in interactive, fun sessions like Tambola, Karaoke, Antakshari and more in addition to having access to tutorials and webinars on gardening, crafts, etc., a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .