HYDRAA submits report, says 43.94 acres reclaimed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has so far demolished 166 illegal structures in 18 areas and reclaimed encroached land to an extent of 43.94 acres.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Sunday submitted a report to the government on the demolitions undertaken by the agency from June 27 to August 24.

According to the report, many political, film and sports celebrities were among those who occupied the Full Tank Level(FTL), buffer zones and park sites of the ponds. It said 0.18 acres of land in a park occupied with the support of MLA Danam Nagender at Nandagiri Hills on Road Number 69 Jubilee Hills were seized.

Two five-storied buildings, one two-storied building and one other building belonging to Bahadurpura MIM MLA Mohammad Mubeen and MIM MLC Miraj Rehmat Beg constructed illegally at Bumuraukh Daula pond in Rajendranagar were demolished. A total of 45 illegal structures were demolished in the Rajendranagar area and 12 acres of government land was saved, the report said.

At Khanapur and Chilukuru under Gandipet FTL, eight buildings, 14 temporary sheds and four praharis belonging to Pallam Anand, brother of Congress leader Pallam Raju, Kaveri Seeds owner and former TTD member GV Bhaskar Rao, Sunil Reddy, who contested as MLA from Manthani constituency and Pro Kabaddi owner Srinivas’s wife Anupama were demolished. About 14.80 acres were recovered in Gandipet FTL at Khanapur and Chilukur.

HYDRAA said it has demolished two structures belonging to Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N Convention at Tummidikunta lake in Madhapur and recovered 4.9 acres of encroachment.

It also removed encroachments of parks, roads, nalas (drains), and lakes in MP MLA colony, Mithila Nagar, BJR Nagar in Banjara Hills and in Hayathnagar and Gajularamaram.

It stated that 54 structures illegally built by a local BRS leader Ratnakaram Sai Raju in Chintal Pond were demolished and 8.5 acres were recovered.