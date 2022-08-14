Expedite Mana Vuru Mana Badi works: Harish Rao to officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday instructed the officials to prepare a list of the schools which need additional funds under the “Mana Vuru Mana Badi” (MVMB) programme to get the remainder of the works completed.

During a review meeting with officials on the progress of “Mana Vuru Mana Badi” works in Siddipet Assembly Constituency, the Minister said that the list must be forwarded to the officials in the Education department to enable him to pursue the grant of funds. He has also enquired how they selected the list of the schools undertaken for renovation under MVMB programme in Siddipet Constituency.

Listing out some schools, which were in dilapidated condition, in Chinna Kodur, Narayanraopet, Siddipet Urban, Siddipet Rural and Nanganur mandals, Rao asked the officials to take up the construction of the classrooms on priority basis in these schools.

Taking mandal as a unit, the officials were instructed to provide drinking water facilities, toilets, electricity supply, drainage, sports ground, boundary wall, kitchen, additional classrooms, digital classroom and others. He has suggested them to take up the renovation of old buildings too.

Rao directed them to complete the works within three months. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, and others were present.