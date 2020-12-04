Expedite Rythu Vedika works, officials told

District Collector Sikta Patnaik told the officials to complete works of toilets at Raithu Vedika building of Ankoli

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik has instructed authorities concerned to expedite the works relating to Rythu Vedika buildings and Palle Prakriti Vanam taken up under Palle Pragati scheme. She inspected the works of the buildings and rural parks in Ankoli, Wanvat and Mamidiguda villages of Adilabad Rural mandal on Friday.

Sikta told the officials to complete works of toilets at Raithu Vedika building of Ankoli. She ordered them to ensure plantation of 2,000 saplings in a Palle Prakriti Vanam and to protect them. She asked them to create walking tracks for helping citizens to walk and to jog in the parks every morning.

The Collector set a deadline of December 27 to complete all of the balance works of the facilities and told the authorities to upload relevant reports on a website of their departments.

Adilabad Rural mandal special officer Mohan, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Shivalal and Mandal Panchyat Raj Officer Anand were present.

