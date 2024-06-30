Experience the joy of cycling indoors with Turbo trainers

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 30 June 2024, 11:18 PM

Riders can participate in group rides, races, and training programmes tailored to their fitness goals. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Cycling boosts health, reduces carbon footprint and it’s fun. The thrill of outdoor cycling is supreme, but for those with hectic schedules or faced with poor weather, there’s an excellent alternative: turbo trainers and virtual cycling platforms. These tools offer a controlled, customizable experience that rivals outdoor riding.

Gokul Krishna, a cycling enthusiast and co-owner of The Bike Affair, a cycling boutique in Kondapur, highlights a major shift in cycling in recent years. “Turbo trainers have brought cycling indoors. These devices, used with bicycles, simulate outdoor riding conditions and provide resistance. They connect to cycling software, offering structured workouts, virtual rides, and performance tracking,” he explains.

The Bike Affair offers a variety of trainers from top brands like Wahoo, Tacx, Elite, and more. These trainers use sensors to measure power, speed, distance, cadence, and heart rates. That data is transmitted to software like Zwift, Wahoo’s Sufferfest, and TrainerRoad — virtual reality platforms. Riders can participate in group rides, races, and training programmes tailored to their fitness goals.

Gokul, who is also a cycling coach, has trained around 100 athletes aged 14 to 60 years, a prominent trainee being State triathlete Dhriti Koujalgi, who represented India in the South Asian Triathlon Championship in April. The 46-year-old coach believes using trainers with virtual reality platforms enhances his training programmes and adds, “With these training tools, training doesn’t get hindered as it allows one to train anytime and anywhere and I can easily collect the data and assign their workouts accordingly.”

In 2009, Gokul and Krishnendu Basu, both former software engineers, founded The Bike Affair, driven by their shared passion for cycling. Leaving their lucrative jobs, they established a store that has since offered a comprehensive range of bicycles, catering to diverse needs and preferences. From high-performance road bikes and rugged mountain bikes to versatile hybrid bikes, there’s something for everyone.

Moreover, they also make custom-made cycles and offer professional bike fitting services. The Bike Affair also has been organising cycle tours since 2015 and is scheduled for its first European tour in Portugal in October. Cycling, whether indoors or outdoors, offers a spectrum of benefits that cater to diverse lifestyles and preferences. The synergy of indoor and outdoor cycling means that there’s always a way to stay active, improve fitness, and enjoy the ride. “The evolution of cycling technology has made it possible for everyone to experience the joy and benefits of cycling, no matter the circumstances,” Gokul concludes.