Class X girl found hanging in Telangana’s Bhiknoor

Sai, who was from Chintalapudi village of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, found hanging from a tree in agricultural field

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 01:14 PM

Representational photo

Kamareddy: A 15-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide at Peddamallareddy village in Bhiknoor mandal of Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

Sai, who was from Chintalapudi village of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from a tree in an agricultural field.

According to reports, she was a Class X student of a government school in Peddamallareddy village. Her parents came to Bhiknoor 15 years ago to earn a living.

The reason behind her suicide is not known.

The Bhiknoor police have registered a case based on the complaint of her father Hari Babu and are investigating.