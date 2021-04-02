Experts roped in to put an end to monkey menace in Siddipet

Municipal Commissioner KV Ramana Chary said that Finance Minister T Harish Rao conducted multiple meetings to address the issue

Siddipet: To permanently address the monkey menace in Siddipet town, the civic authorities in Siddipet roped in the services of expert monkey catchers from Ramayampet in Medak district, following a host of complaints from the denizens.

Municipal Commissioner KV Ramana Chary said that Finance Minister T Harish Rao conducted multiple meetings to address the issue. As the simians were entering houses and business establishments, they were left with no option but to catch the primates.

As the experts suggested the catching and releasing of monkeys into the wild where they can find better food too, the Commissioner said the teams have started catching monkeys across the town a few days ago. Following the suggestion of the forest authorities, Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao the monkeys were released into the wild in Nirmal district. So far, he said that they could release about 500 simians into the wild.

Meanwhile, Rao said that they have also decided to take up animal birth control of dogs in Siddipet town in view of increasing presence of street dogs. A birth control centre will also soon be set up for dogs in Siddipet town to restrict their population, he added. Earlier, the Minister said they had made Siddipet town free from pig-farming by making the rearers to shift all the pigs out of the town. The Siddipet MLA said that they wanted to make Siddipet the place to reside for citizens by taking up all the measures.

