Explained: What are ghost jobs and how do they affect workers?

Hyderabad: Have you noticed a job opening and applied for it online? Did you not receive any reply from the organisation in several weeks? You may have become a victim of a ghost job posting.

What are ghost jobs?

You may have noticed that these days applying for jobs is an online thing. Even references are sent over the web. And naturally, opening for positions in most organisations are also posted online through websites like Indeed, and LinkedIn.

When a job opening is posted online and the position has not been filled for months together, you may conclude that it is a ghost job. Meaning, the recruiter is not actively looking to fill a position but has kept the job advertisement running.

Why do companies do that?

While some companies may have naively forgotten to take down the ad or inform that the position has been filled, some others do that deliberately. And there are a number of reasons for that.

When a job ad is active, in some way it builds the company’s profile which shows that they are actively recruiting. Another reason would be that although the position is filled, companies want to keep looking for candidates in the hope that they might find an absolute gem who will be a great addition to their workforce.

That said, some experts say that companies keep the ads open and even take interviews, not with the intention to hire, but to keep tabs on their competitors through their interviewees.

How does that affect job-seekers?

Naturally, when anyone is looking for a job, they have their preferred positions. And if the job you’re seeking turns out to be a ghost job, the disappointment you are met with is unbearable.

Plus, it’s a complete waste of time and, quite honestly, not fair for those who are already in a state of worry when looking for a job.

How to identify these ghost jobs?

Before applying for a job online, check the date of the posting. If it has been posted a long back, it is most probably a ghost job. Also, check for impressions on the posting. Check for comments or any other details that may suggest that it is not an authentic job.

Do some research on the company and try to check if you have any connections there. If yes, check with their employees if there is any opening indeed.