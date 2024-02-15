Telangana: Three industries issued closure orders in Pashamylaram

Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi, who along with SP Chennuri Rupesh has ordered the closure of three industries including Salubrious Industries where a fire accident occurred on February 13

Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi, SP Chennuri Rupesh are inspecting the industries in Pashamylaram Industrial Area in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi, who along with SP Chennuri Rupesh, inspected the industries in Pashamylaram Industrial Area, has ordered the closure of three industries including Salubrious Industries where a fire accident occurred on February 13.

Kranthi and Rupesh visited the industries to examine the safety measures in the wake of the fire mishap, in which one person had died, three were critically injured and 27 fell sick. The Collector also ordered the closure of Vital Synthetics and Venkar Chemical Limited as officials found that these industries were not complying with safety measures.

Kranthi said the fire accident at Salubrious occurred because the management did not follow mandatory safety measures. Vital Synthetics, which manufactures drug intermediates, was not equipped with Fire hydrants, portable extinguishers and underground water storage tanks, the Collector said, adding that the PCB had earlier issued notice to the units with Vital Synthetics for certain non-compliances.

Another industry Venkar Chemicals Private Limited was also inspected. The Collector observed that no functioning fire equipment were found in the industry.

Kranthi also said the government would set up a rescue team, which would function under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in the Pashamylaram Industrial Area. A grievance cell where the workers could lodge complaints against the management would also be set up, she said, also asking officials to carry out inspections in all industries and take stern against those not following safety norms. Industries not paying property tax regularly too were to be shut down.