MLC polls: Expose opposition parties, KTR to cadre

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday called upon the party cadre to work strategically in the MLC elections to the two Graduate constituencies and strongly counter the false propaganda being spread by the Opposition parties especially the BJP at all levels – from Delhi to the by-lanes of Telangana State.

He pointed out that the Telangana government took up the ambitious programme such as Mission Bhagiratha and provided tap connections to every household, but the BJP leadership was taking credit for the same without even releasing any funds and spreading false news using the social media platforms such as Whatsapp.

In a preparatory meeting of the party leaders from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar graduates constituency held at Telangana Bhavan here, the TRS working president said the party candidate Surabhi Vani Devi who is also daughter of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, has a clean image among all the contestants. “Her candidature is an asset to the party as even our opponents are appreciative of her services to the society and her clean image will be appealing to the graduate voters. Hence, she is receiving a positive response from all quarters. All the party ranks should work as a team for the victory of our candidate Vani Devi,” he said.

Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP and stated that the party candidate had done nothing for the graduates or the State in the last six years of his tenure. He said though Ramchander Rao is an advocate, the latter has been spreading lies. “The BJP itself does not have moral right to seek votes in Telangana State as it had not given even a single rupee to the State in addition to the Constitutionally mandated tax devolutions. The Centre has not even considered the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The false propaganda of the BJP should be strongly repelled and exposed before people of the State,” he said.

The Minister said the BJP has no right to ask votes in Telangana and the failures of the Union government in the last six years should be exposed especially increasing prices of gas, diesel and petrol before all. He felt that the Congress which has decades of history, had no future. “Both these parties are not in a position to question the candidature of Surabhi Vani Devi. Hence, they are indulging in false propaganda against the TRS government in the State,” he added.

The TRS working president asked the party cadres to remind the graduate voters about the development and welfare programmes taken up by the State government. He said the TRS government had provided numerous opportunities to the unemployed youth after the State formation by filling over 1.33 lakh government jobs in various department as well as created 14 lakh jobs in the private sector. He also asked the party leaders to strongly refute the lies being spread by the Opposition parties on job placement. He stated that the government employees too were extending their support to the TRS.

Further, Rama Rao wanted the party workers to reach out to every graduate voter in person and explain about the TRS government’s achievements in the last six years. He said the services of all those who work for the party, will be duly recognised by the party leadership.

