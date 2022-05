Extension of Secunderabad – Kurnool City Hundry Express up to Hyderabad

Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: The Railways have approved for extension of Train No. 17027/17028 Secunderabad – Kurnool City – Secunderabad Hundry Express up to Hyderabad.

Accordingly, with effect from May 30, Train No. 17027 Hyderabad – Kurnool City Daily Express will have extended portion of Hyderabad (4.20 pm), Secunderabad (arrival 4.45 pm and departure at 4.50 pm).

Similarly, with effect from May 31, Train No. 17028 Kurnool City – Hyderabad Daily will have the extended portion i.e., Kurnool City (5.30 am departure), Secunderabad (arrival at 10.40 am and departure 10.45 am) and Hyderabad (arrival at 11.40 am). There will be no change in timings of en-route stations, a press release said.

