Extravaganza at Naipunya inter-school fest

Hyderabad: DPS Mahendra Hills organised its IV Inter-school competition titled “Naipunya- A Rhapsody of Art Forms”. Naipunya is a celebration of creativity and talent. It comprises several interesting contests to tap the creative potential of the versatile students, the school said. Around 600 students from 15 schools from the twin cities participated in the event from Class I to Class VIII. There were more than 35 different competitions. The event was inaugurated by school Chairman M Komaraiah who welcomed the participants from different schools along with their teacher coordinators. Esteemed guests and judges who came from exceptional backgrounds and varied experiences in the fields of music, dance and art were greeted which was followed by lighting of the lamp, and a mesmerizing invocation dance by the school’s budding danseuses.

Chief guests for the day were Anita Peter, founder of Lasya Dhruta and famous musician Jaywant Naidu. They encouraged students to participate and gain substantial experience, showcase their skills, analyse and evaluate outcomes and uncover personal aptitude.

The enthusiasm and vigour of the young, energetic participants made the event a grand success. The day concluded with the valedictory function wherein the efforts put in by the students were duly recognized by felicitating the winners with e-certificates by Principal Sunitha Rao and Headmistress Neetu Gupta Puri.

The Naipunya Rolling Trophy for the year 2020-2021 was won by Delhi Public School, Nacharam. Other participating schools were not left behind in achieving awards in various categories.

The school said that it was technologically reinventing and creatively equipping itself every day to maintain a smooth and effective teaching-learning process. Not only academics but extracurricular activities and competitions are also held on the virtual platform; making online schooling extremely fun and engaging, the school added.

