Face mask sales picked up in Hyderabad

Many people have started masking up again and following Covid-19 precautions as the cases have begun to rise again.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 05:15 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Amid reports of a rise in Covid-19 cases in different parts of the world including in India, many people have started returning to precautions and start wearing masks again in the city. Though very few people are seen using them, there has been a significant uptick in the sales of masks since the past few days.

“There has been a slight increase in the demand for masks and other Covid-19 safety requirements since the past few days,” said Amit Kumar Singh, Manager at Mor Chemist.

While the sale of masks had dropped drastically after the Covid scare disappeared and people were barely seen using masks, a minor increase has been seen in the sales and usage of masks by the people in last few days.

“No one used to come seeking masks a while ago but we have been selling about 300 pieces of them per day for a few days now,” he added.

Surgical masks and N95 masks are the most common ones that are available in the market, another one is the cloth mask.

The cloth masks are made with cotton or other breathable material and can be washed or reused. While surgical masks are disposable masks that are commonly used by people , these masks protect against large droplets.

N95 respirators, on the other hand, are designed to protect against small airborne particles. Healthcare workers or those who are in close contact with infected individuals are recommended to use these types of masks.

The N95 respirators and surgical masks are the most used masks, with the N95 mask costing Rs99 per piece in the market whereas a pack of 40 pieces is being sold at Rs 600 online.

“The rates of the surgical masks in the city as of now is Rs 300 per box,” said Amit, while a pack of 100 surgical masks is being sold at Rs 250 online.