Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Take a look at state-wise schedule of the 7-phase polls

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. In a press conference, the ECI has stated that the polls will be held in seven phases, with the first phase being held on April 19 and the seventh phase on June 1.

Counting of the votes has been announced to take place on June 4. Following the press conference, the ECI has shared a map depicting 7 phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Here is the map: