Electoral Bonds Controversy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comments on Indian system

Nirmala emphasized the need for a more transparent system in the future, without commenting on the possibility of a new law.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the Electoral Bonds controversy, stating that the narrative is based on assumptions and that lessons will be learned from the Supreme Court judgment. She emphasized the need for a more transparent system in the future, without commenting on the possibility of a new law.