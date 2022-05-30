Face of rural areas changed with completion of projects in TS: Niranjan Reddy

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy addressing the workshop on preparedness for vanakalam-2022 held in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that drastic changes have taken place in rural areas with the availability of irrigation water following the completion of various irrigation projects in the state.

Not only availability of irrigation water, ground water levels, variety of crops, greenery, flora and fauna and biodiversity would be developed with the construction of an irrigation project. Without knowing all these issues, a particular newspaper published an article against the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Minister made these comments while participating in a “workshop on preparedness for vanakalam-2022” of Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla district here on Monday.

There were eight big irrigation projects in America, China and other countries. Among them, Kaleshwaram was one of the biggest lift irrigation projects which was constructed by using the unique method of reverse pumping system. Reacting to comments about spending huge amounts on the project, he said the construction cost of Jurala project had escalated to Rs 1,786 crore though it was started with the estimation cost of Rs 86 crore. The price had escalated due to delay in the construction of the projects. Unlike that, a visionary leader, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has completed Kaleshwaram project within a short period as well as other projects and other irrigation projects.

The erstwhile Karimnagar district, which used to cultivate more paddy than that of East and West Godavari districts during united Andhra Pradesh, has got more benefit with Kaleshwaram project. It was a classic example how the face of villages have changed with completion of projects and availability of water that a number of villages in the state won the national awards announced by the union government by considering various life parameters.

The Telangana government managed to supply water to 87 lakh acres by completing various projects during the last eight years. However, the BJP failed to supply water to at least 10 lakh acres in any of its 19 states wherein it was in ruling. The union government led by the BJP was neglecting agriculture sectors on the ground that the sector was contributing the least GDP to the nation’s exchequer. Besides food, about 50 to 55 percent of people were dependent on agriculture and its allied sectors. What kind of employment the governments would provide to such a big number of people by neglecting the agriculture sector, he questioned.

Moreover, the BJP government failed to fulfill its promises made to farmers and the agriculture sector.

While participating in farmers’ meetings held in Gandhinagar of Gujarat state before 2014 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to link the agriculture sector with MGNREGA and amend minimum support price (MSP) Act if BJP was elected to power at the central but in vain. Instead of doing so, the PM brought three anti-farm laws. Moreover, Modi was the first PM, who apologized to farmers, for amending anti-farm laws, the Minister informed.

Informing that the file was at the PM’s table, he demanded BJP leaders to bring MSP Act by convincing the union government if they were sincere about the welfare of farmers.

