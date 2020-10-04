Facebook slams Netflix over The Social Dilemma

Facebook has come down heavily on the leading content streaming platform, saying it has buried the substance in sensationalism.

Published: 11:59 pm 10:29 pm

While most of us loved the new Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma that shows how social media platforms treat users as a product and spreads misinformation, Facebook has come down heavily on the leading content streaming platform, saying it has buried the substance in sensationalism.

In a rather uncharacteristic move, the social network slammed the documentary, stressing that it gives a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a convenient scapegoat for what are difficult and complex societal problems.

Denying that it treats users as a product, Facebook said it is an ad-supported platform, which means that selling ads allows it to offer everyone else the ability to connect for free.

“This model allows small businesses and entrepreneurs to grow and compete with bigger brands by more easily finding new customers. But even when businesses purchase ads on Facebook, they don’t know who you are,” the company said in a statement.

“We don’t sell your information to anyone. You can always see the ‘interests’ assigned to you in your ad preferences, and if you want, remove them”.

The documentary from Jeff Orlowski tried to make a point that addiction and privacy breaches are the features, not bugs, of the social media platforms.

Facebook said that it uses algorithms to improve the experience for people using its apps just like any dating app, Amazon, Uber, and countless other consumer-facing apps that people interact with every day.

Netflix was yet to comment on this.