Fact check: Video claims 240 boats sail in river in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A video is going viral on social media showing a fleet of boats sailing in the river with lamps. The text along with the video reads, “Sri Mahankaleshwara Devalayam, Miralam Mandi”, a temple located in Hyderabad.

The same video is also being shared with the claim that it is from Kerala. Bhawana Somaaya, a film critic and author, tweeted the video, writing, “Deepotsavam in Kerala. 240 boats sailing in the river with lamps. Diwali celebrations continue (sic).”

However, reverse searching has revealed that the video is neither from Hyderabad nor Kerala. It is from China.

The video was tweeted in August saying, “A ‘golden dragon’ consisting of 88 bamboo rafts was spotted sailing on the Yulong River in southern China. Chinese dragons traditionally symbolize mercy and the power of glory and represent the power to rule water, rain, storms, and floods(sic).”

The event took place in China on May 19 as part of Tourism Day celebrations, according to the government website of Guangxi China. Videos of this annual event were earlier shared by the ‘Daily Mail’ and Chinese state-controlled media outlets like CGTN, China Plus Culture, and Xi’s Moments this year on Facebook.