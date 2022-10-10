Hyderabad: Historic Mir Alam Mandi to be restored

By Nabinder Bommala - 10 October 22

To bring back lost glory of Mir Alam Mandi, GHMC to repair catch pits at various places in and around the market. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The oldest and the most spacious market of Hyderabad, Mir Alam Mandi in the old city is all set to get a touch of development while retaining its aura.

The initiative of restoring the historic market will be taken up by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) at an estimated cost of Rs 10.50 crore. Bids have already been invited for the restoration of the nearly 200-year-old market with works expected to be completed within 18 months once an agency is selected for the task.

An official from the Municipal Administration & Urban Development said efforts were on to restore the Nizam-era market to its original grandeur and preserve its historical significance. As a part of the project, the authorities will first take up works related to the structural stability of the market and as a part of the exercise, the Mir Alam Mandi arch/kaman will also be strengthened keeping in mind the traffic and population density of that area in the coming years.

Presently, the historic arch having lost its original texture been sporting a faded look and has also been chipped off in some places. To bring back the lost glory of Mir Alam Mandi which was once a thriving business hub, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will also repair catch pits at various places in and around the market. Remodelling the stormwater drain at the vegetable Market, illuminating the entire place using LEDs, restoring the roads, and setting up a transformer for an uninterrupted power supply are the other works that will be taken up.

“Sanitation at the market will also be given priority and bins will be installed at multiple places. We will also sensitise the vendors about the best sanitation practices that have the potential to boost their business,” said a GHMC official. The restoration plan and design concepts have been finalised with the stall owners in the presence of MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

This market with historical significance is spread over five acres and around 300 vendors make a living at this place. Once the market is restored, the vendors will no longer be operating from tin sheds, and with more clean and hygienic spaces provided, their business will also increase, said the official.