Failure of students in exams is failure of teachers: Collector Anudeep Durishetty

The Collector held a review meeting with officials and school headmasters on SSC exams, Aadhaar registration, Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme and others here on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Kothagudem: If a student fails in SSC examinations, it should be considered as a failure of the teachers, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said.

He held a review meeting with officials and school headmasters on SSC exams, Aadhaar registration, Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme and others here on Wednesday. The district should achieve hundred percent results in SSC exams this year. Continuous monitoring, conducting mock tests was a must to help students to appear for the exams without fear, the Collector said.

He said that 12,490 students of which 6,074 boys and 6,416 girls from 334 schools in the districts were going to appear for the Class 10 exams. Government has sanctioned Rs.20 lakh for providing evening snacks to students attending special classes. With 80.8 percent results last year, the Kothagudem district was ranked 29th in the State level and efforts must be made to achieve top place this year.

Collector warns officials over delay in Pattana Pragathi works

Earlier in the day, the Collector reviewed the progress of Pattana Pragathi and warned officials over the delay in the construction of integrated vegetable and meat markets, Telangana Kreeda Pranganams and other works. It was the responsibility of municipal commissioners to make contractors to execute the works.

Construction of the markets must be expedited along with setting up 15 Kreeda Pranganams in Kothagudem, five in Paloncha, 10 each in Yellandu and Manugur in the next 165 days, he said.